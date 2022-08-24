Len Dawson, Hall of Fame quarterback who led Chiefs to Super Bowl win, dead at 87

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Len Dawson, the legendary quarterback who led the Kansas City Chiefs to a Super Bowl victory, has died, his family said Wednesday. He was 87.

Dawson’s family released a statement to KMBC-TV, where the retired NFL star worked as a broadcaster.

“With wife Linda at his side, it is with much sadness that we inform you of the passing of our beloved Len Dawson. He was a wonderful husband, father, brother and friend. Len was always grateful and many times overwhelmed by the countless bonds he made during his football and broadcast careers,” his family said in a statement.

“He loved Kansas City and no matter where his travels took him, he could not wait to return home.

“Linda wants to acknowledge and thank the wonderful team of doctors, nurses and support staff at KU Med who showed tremendous amounts of love and compassion for Len.”

Tributes for the legendary quarterback poured in on social media for Dawson.

Dawson entered hospice care earlier this month.

The Alliance, Ohio, native starred at Purdue from 1953 to 1956 and was the No. 5 overall pick of the 1957 NFL Draft by the Pittsburgh Steelers. He played for Pittsburgh from 1957 to 1959 before being traded to the Cleveland Browns. He played five seasons for the Browns.

Dawson would sign with the Dallas Texans of the American Football League, who later became known as the Kansas City Chiefs. Under head coach Hank Stram, Dawson won the passing title four times and was a league All-Star six times.

He led the team to the Super Bowl in 1966, only to lose to the Green Bay Packers. Dawson led the Chiefs to Super Bowl IV in 1969 and beat the Minnesota Vikings for the title. He was named Super Bowl IV MVP.

Dawson played for the Chiefs until he was 40 years old.

In 211 career games between his time in the NFL and AFL, Dawson had 28,711 passing yards and 239 touchdowns. He was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 1987.