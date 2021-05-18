Legendary trainer under scrutiny after horse tests positive for CBD: report

Bob Baffert isn’t the only legendary horse racing trainer in hot water over substances found in animals.

The California Horse Racing Board (CHRB) served Ron McAnally a complaint after one of his horses tested positive for CBD, the Los Angeles Times reported Monday.

CBD is a prohibited substance and carries a Class 1 penalty because it is not specifically listed in a drug category within the CHRB, according to the newspaper. McAnally could face some kind of disqualification, suspension or fine if it is not reclassified.

CHRB spokesman Mike Marten told the Los Angeles Times the organization will ask those making the ruling to consider CBD a Class 3 violation. The horse in question – Roses and Candy – won a California race in November 2020 but a split sample confirmed the presence of CBD.

McAnally last had a violation in 1998 and that was for methocarbamol.

A second complaint was also served to the 88-year-old and his wife with Geovanni Franco named as the jockey, according to the LA Times. The second complaint was reportedly served in case of purse redistribution in the event of any discipline coming McAnally’s way.

McAnally has more than 2,500 wins as a trainer. He’s won the Eclipse Award for Outstanding Trainer three times and was inducted into the National Museum of Racing and Hall of Fame in 1990.

His horses have never won the Kentucky Derby, Preakness or Belmont Stakes.