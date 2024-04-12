Legendary sumo wrestler Akebono Taro dead at 54 from heart failure

Join Fox News for access to this content You have reached your maximum number of articles. Log in or create an account FREE of charge to continue reading. Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News’ Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive. To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided. Having trouble? Click here.

Akebono Taro, the first ever foreign-born sumo wrestler to be named a grand champion, has died of heart failure, his family confirmed Thursday. He was 54.

Akebono, who was born Chad George Ha’aheo Rowan in Hawaii in 1969, died this month in Japan.

“It is with sadness that we announce Akebono Taro died of heart failure earlier this month while receiving care at a hospital in the Tokyo area,” the family said in a statement.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

His wife, Christine Rowan, told The Associated Press that he died within the “past week,” but she declined to comment further.

According to The New York Times, Akebono moved to Japan as a teen, despite speaking almost no Japanese, and began living and training at a sumo stable. Akebono’s popularity in the sport reached new heights in 1993 when he became the first foreign-born wrestler to reach the level of “yokozuna,” or grand champion.

SKINNY SUMO WRESTLERS? HEIGHT AND WEIGHT REQUIREMENTS ARE DROPPED BY SPORT’S GOVERNING BODY

Standing at 6 feet 8 inches tall and weighing nearly 500 pounds at the height of his career, Akebono became an 11-time grand tournament winner before officially retiring in 2003. U.S. Ambassador to Japan Rahm Emanuel released a statement remembering Akebono for his success and the opportunities he provided to others with his unprecedented career.

“I was deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Akebono, a giant in the world of sumo, a proud Hawaiian and a bridge between the United States and Japan. When Akebono became the first-ever foreign-born grand champion, sumo’s highest rank, in 1993, he opened the door for other foreign wrestlers to find success in the sport,” said Emanuel.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

He continued, “Throughout his 35 years in Japan, Akebono strengthened the cultural ties between the United States and his adopted homeland by uniting us all through sport. I send my sincerest condolences to his family and friends and to sumo fans everywhere.”

Akebono is survived by his wife, daughter and two sons. The family plans to hold a “private celebration of his life.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.