Legendary sports reporter Andrea Kremer recalls interesting out-of-the-blue moment with Dennis Rodman

Legendary sports reporter Andrea Kremer was among those who were able to cover the “Bad Boys” Detroit Pistons of the late 1980s and early 1990s and had an unforgettable interaction with Dennis Rodman during that era.

Kremer said in an interview on the “Ben & Woods” show on 97.3 The Fan in San Diego on Tuesday that Rodman offered his protection if anyone should mess with her.

“If anybody gives you any trouble, you come to me and I’ll take care of it,” Kremer said Rodman told her, adding that she wondered where that came from.

“And I really, really appreciated it,” she said.

Kremer, who currently works on HBO’s “Real Sports” and the NFL Network, also touched on how covering the Chicago Bulls’ dynasties affected her career even though she is mostly known as an NFL reporter.

“For me, it’s like a time machine,” she said of watching “The Last Dance.” “I’m associated with the NFL now, but when I got to ESPN, I opened their Chicago bureau in 1989, this is what I was doing, was the NBA. And I covered all six of Jordan’s championships, and was there for you know, the good, the bad, the difficult.”

Kremer is a multi-Emmy Award-winning sportscaster and has covered more than 25 Super Bowls and several other major sporting events.