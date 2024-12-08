Legendary NFL coach Tony Dungy talks cursing at players in locker room

NFL coaches cursing at players in the locker room became a topic of conversation on Friday as legendary NFL executive Andrew Brandt remarked about it on social media.

Brandt challenged NFL coaches to forgo cursing in locker room speeches, especially when it came to the use of “f—ing.”

“I challenge NFL head coaches to give post-game locker room speeches without using the word ‘F—ing’ every sentence. Not sure it can be done,” Brandt wrote on X.

Tony Dungy added that he knew it could be done.

“In my first team meeting with the Bucs & the Colts I asked the players if any of them needed to be yelled at or cursed at to play their best?” Dungy wrote in response. “No one raised their hand in either meeting so that’s how I proceeded. We did OK so I know it can be done effectively.”

Dungy is a Pro Football Hall of Fame head coach.

He got his first head-coaching job with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 1996. He was with the Buccaneers for six seasons and was 54-42 in 96 games. He made four playoff appearances in six years.

Dungy then took over the Indianapolis Colts in the 2002 season.

He coached the Colts for seven seasons and guided Peyton Manning and himself to a Super Bowl championship during the 2006 season.

The 2008 season was Dungy’s final one in the NFL. He was 139-69 overall and 9-10 in the playoffs. He was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2016.