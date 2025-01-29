Legendary NASCAR broadcaster Bill Weber dead at 67

A major loss in the world of NASCAR was announced Tuesday.

Longtime broadcaster Bill Weber died Dec. 13, and the organization kept his death private until recently.

Weber was 67.

“The National Motorsports Press Association is saddened to learn of the passing of former NASCAR broadcaster and pit reporter Bill Weber,” the organization wrote on X.

NASCAR fans were shocked at the news of Weber’s death as it began circulating online.

“Man…this is a sad email to get today from my friends at the @NMPAonline,” one X user wrote. “Bill Weber, to me was such an iconic NASCAR voice of my childhood, specifically with his role in what is my all-time favorite NASCAR video game, NASCAR 2005. RIP Bill Weber.”

Weber rose through the ranks of NASCAR broadcasting to the point he was the lap-by-lap caller at NBC, beginning in 2004, where he was quickly embraced by the sport’s fan base.

Weber was known for some of the most memorable calls in the sport during his time in the booth, including Tony Stewart’s second Cup Series championship in 2005.

He retired in 2009 as a NASCAR broadcaster, though there was no reason disclosed. Weber spent time working as an illusionist after his career in broadcasting.

Ralph Sheheen replaced Weber at NBC.

Weber’s broadcasting career spanned NBC, ESPN and TNT, and he was known as a fan favorite because of his “Ask Bill Weber a Question” online, where fans could ask about anything on or off the track.

The National Motorsports Press Association noted there will be an online memorial for Weber at a later date.

