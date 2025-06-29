Legendary horse trainer D. Wayne Lukas dead at 89

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Legendary horse trainer D. Wayne Lukas has died, his family said Sunday. He was 89.

Lukas had recently been hospitalized with a severe MRSA blood infection that caused major damage to his heart and digestive system. The illness worsened pre-existing chronic conditions.

“Wayne devoted his life not only to horses but to the industry — developing generations of horsemen and horsewomen and growing the game by inviting unsuspecting fans into the winner’s circle,” his family said.

“Whether he was boasting about a maiden 2-year-old as the next Kentucky Derby winner or offering quiet words of advice before a big race, Wayne brought heart, grace, and grit to every corner of the sport. His final days were spent at home in Kentucky, where he chose peace, family, and faith.”

He won 15 Triple Crown races, including four Kentucky Derby races.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.