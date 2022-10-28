Legendary Georgia football coach Vince Dooley dead at age 90

The longtime head coach of the Georgia Bulldogs football team, who led the squad to the 1980 national title, died Friday at the age of 90.

The University of Georgia announced that Vince Dooley died peacefully at his home in Athens, Georgia, with his wife, Barbara, and their four children by his side.

Officials did not immediately release the former college football coach’s cause of death.

Earlier this month, Dooley was hospitalized with COVID-19. He was released from the hospital two days later.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

University of Georgia officials said Dooley was treated for a “mild case” of COVID-19.

He is the fourth-winningest coach in SEC history, trailing only Bear Bryant, Steve Spurrier and Alabama’s Nick Saban.

Dooley was born in Mobile, Alabama, and played quarterback during his three years at Auburn University. He completed a two-year stint in the U.S. Marine Corps in 1956, serving as an officer.

CHARLEY TRIPPI, CARDINALS GREAT AND OLDEST LIVING HALL OF FAMER, DEAD AT 100

In 2019, the field at Sanford Stadium in Athens was renamed “Dooley Field” in his honor.

Dooley was 201-77-10 as the Bulldogs’ head coach from 1964 to 1988. During his 25-year tenure, Georgia won six Southeastern Conference titles and appeared in 20 bowl games.

The Bulldogs only had one losing season under Dooley.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

After he left the sideline, he became the school’s athletic director until 2004.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.