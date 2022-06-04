Legendary Duke basketball coach Mike Krzyzewski goes after politicians for inaction following Uvalde tragedy

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Former Duke basketball coach Mike Krzyzewski has joined a growing number of sports figures to speak out following the elementary school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, that left 19 students and two teachers dead.

Coach K, who retired following Duke’s loss to North Carolina in the 2022 Final Four in New Orleans, targeted politicians Thursday, saying they “should be ashamed” on a SiriusXM Town Hall.

“I don’t understand why we sit on two sides of an aisle,” Krzyzewski said Thursday.

“I don’t understand why we don’t sit together. And the people who are voted in for each party or independent do not understand that their first and foremost responsibility is to serve the people.

GIANTS GABE KAPLER RESUMES PROTEST DAY AFTER STANDING FOR ANTHEM ON MEMORIAL DAY

“That’s what your job is. It’s not about power,” he continued. “It’s about serving the people. And people of all races. Of all nationalities. They need to be served. Whether you’re Republican, Democratic or independent, that’s your responsibility.”

Coach K then turned his attention to the topic of guns, questioning whether anyone needs a semi-automatic weapon and criticizing politicians on both sides of the aisle for not acting on gun legislation.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

“What the hell are we doing? You know, where we’re not taking care of our people,” Krzyzewski said. “And it can go into the guns. Like, you need an automatic weapon? You gotta be kidding me. You got to be kidding me. It’s disgusting.

WARRIORS’ STEVE KERR APPLAUDS GIANTS’ GABE KAPLER FOR NATIONAL ANTHEM PROTESTS AFTER UVALDE TRAGEDY

“For us to see these kids get killed, members of our African American community get killed in a grocery store, members of our Jewish community getting killed in a synagogue. C’mon. That’s not right … It’s amazingly wrong. And you should be ashamed of yourself if you are in a position of power.”

Krzyzewski said he was piggybacking on Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr’s comments following the shooting in Texas.

Prior to the tip of Game 4 between the Warriors and the Dallas Mavericks in the Western Conference finals, Kerr used a news conference to call on politicians to act following the Uvalde shooting.

MLB MANAGERS DISCUSS GABE KAPLER NATIONAL ANTHEM PROTEST AFTER UVALDE SHOOTING

“When are we going to do something?!” Kerr shouted. “I’m so tired of getting up here and offering condolences to the devastated families that are out there … I’m tired of the moments of silence. Enough!”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“There’s 50 senators right now who refuse to vote on HR-8 [Bipartisan Background Checks Act of 2021], which is a background check rule that the House passed a couple of years ago. It’s been sitting there for two years,” Kerr said. “There’s a reason they won’t vote on it, to hold onto power.”