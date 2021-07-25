Lee Kiefer made history for the U.S. at the Olympics on Sunday.

Kiefer became the first American fencer to win a gold medal in individual foil. She won the third overall gold medal for the Americans in Tokyo and defeated defending champion Inna Deriglazova of the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC), 15-13.

“Oh my God!” she shouted after getting the final point in the match.

Kiefer has come a long way to win gold in the event.

She was a four-time NCAA champion at Notre Dame and then represented the U.S. in the 2012 and 2016 Olympics. In the 2012 London Games, she finished fifth. In the 2016 Rio Games, she finished in 10th.

Since 2016, Kiefer has performed well in the World Championships. She won silver in 2017, gold in 2018 and bronze in 2019 – all in the women’s team foil competition. She’s dominated the individual foil discipline at the Pan American Games winning nine consecutive gold medals between 2010 and 2018.

The 27-year-old Cleveland native won silver in the 2020 World Cup in Poland.

Now, she can call herself an Olympic gold medalist.

It’s the third overall Olympic gold medal for the U.S. fencing team. Mariel Zagunis won saber in the 2004 and 2008 Games.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.