LeBron James weighs in on Harris election defeat, posts photo with daughter: ‘We don’t need their help’

LeBron James weighed in on the general election result on Wednesday after Fox News projected Donald Trump would retake the presidency over Vice President Kamala Harris.

The Los Angeles Lakers star posted a photo of himself holding his daughter, Zhuri, with an all-caps caption.

“HEAVY ON MY HEART & MIND THIS AM MY PRINCESS,” he wrote. “PROMISE TO PROTECT YOU WITH EVERYTHINGI HAVE AND MORE!! WE DONT NEED THEIR HELP!”

It’s unclear who “their” was meant to be. It could have been taken a swipe toward Democrats or the America electorate in general.

Fox News Digital reached out to James’ representation for clarity.

James made his opinion about which way he wanted the election to swing days before voters went to the polls. He posted a deceptively edited anti-Trump video on his X account and then he shared his thoughts about the election after a game.

“I wanted to make sure it was seen, heard, and heard with force,” James said of his decision to share the video after his return to Cleveland last week.

“Having a daughter, having a wife, having a mother and things of that nature, what (Harris) believes in when it comes to women’s rights that’s what the future with my kids and where I see our country should be. I feel like that endorsement is only right. I mean, come on – you guys know me. It damn sure wasn’t going the other way.”

Trump was projected to win the election early Wednesday morning as Pennsylvania and Wisconsin were called for him. Fox News projected him to win Michigan later in the day, smashing through the supposed “blue wall” of Democratic-favored states.

Trump also carried Idaho, Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, Wyoming, Utah, Iowa, Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma, Texas, Arkansas, Louisiana, Alabama, Tennessee, Indiana, Ohio, West Virginia, Kentucky, Georgia, Florida, South Carolina, North Carolina, West Virginia, Florida, a Maine district and three Nebraska districts.

