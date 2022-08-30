LeBron James wants to play alongside both sons: ‘The sky’s not even the limit for me’

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Do not expect to see an NBA without LeBron James in it anytime in the near future.

Fresh off signing a two-year, $97.1 million extension to remain with the Los Angeles Lakers, James is heading into his 20th NBA season and has not shown many signs of slowing down.

In his 19th season, James averaged his second-highest point total, scoring 30.3 points per game with 8.2 rebounds and 6.2 assists per game. While the Lakers had a disastrous season, James proved that he still has at least a few more years in the tank.

Enough to allow him to play with both of his sons? James certainly hopes so.

“I like to throw things out in the airwaves, but I’m not one to [say] what’s going to happen in the next two to three years,” James told Sports Illustrated. “I am a visionary, but I’m also a guy that lives in the moment. I’d definitely be looking at who got first-round picks in 2024, 2025, things of that nature; 2026, ’27. I pay attention to that type of stuff.”

Bronny James, who is entering his senior year of high school, is the No. 41 player in the 2023 class and is expected to attend college instead of spending a year in the G League. He will be eligible for the NBA Draft in 2024. James’ other son, Bryce, is just 15 years old, meaning James would have to play into his 40s to have a chance of hooping with both of his sons.

“I feel like I could play for quite a while. So it’s all up to the body, but more importantly, my mind,” LeBron told SI when asked about playing with his two sons. “If my mind can stay sharp and fresh and motivated, then the sky’s not even the limit for me. I can go beyond that. But we shall see.”

James first made his intention to play with Bronny in February during the All-Star Break, saying that his final year in the league would be spent with his first son.

“My last year will be played with my son,” James told The Athletic. “Wherever Bronny is at, that’s where I’ll be. I would do whatever it takes to play with my son for one year. It’s not about the money at that point.”

James is currently second on the NBA’s all-time scoring list, 1,325 points behind Kareem Abdul-Jabbar.