LeBron James wants to own NBA team in emerging sports market

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James recently joined the exclusive billionaire’s club, named the first active NBA player to achieve the milestone last week, according to Forbes.

Now, James is setting his sights on becoming an owner of an NBA team.

On the latest episode of “The Shop: Uninterrupted,” James discussed his desire to become an NBA owner.

“I want to own a team,” James said. “I want to buy a team, for sure.

“I would much rather own a team before I talk. I want a team in Vegas. I want the team in Vegas.”

Las Vegas has seen massive expansion in recent years, adding the Vegas Golden Knights, the Las Vegas Raiders and the Las Vegas Aces of the WNBA.

The NBA already holds its Summer League in Las Vegas, and NBA commissioner Adam Silver has said the NBA will expand in the future.

Prior to the start of the NBA Finals, Silver shot down rumors the league was looking to expand to Las Vegas and Seattle after the 2024 season.

“That talk is not true,” Silver said ahead of Game 1 of the NBA Finals. “At least maybe there are people talking who aren’t at the league office about us potentially expanding after the ’24 season. We are not discussing that at this time. As I’ve said before, at some point, this league will invariably expand. Just not at this moment.”

James has not been shy about expressing his desire to one day own an NBA franchise, telling reporters last year it’s one of his goals.

“I got so much to give to the game. I know what it takes to win at this level. I know talent,” James said, according to the LA Times. “I also know how to run a business as well. And so, that is my goal. My goal is to own an NBA franchise, and it will be sooner than later.”

James is already involved with the Fenway Sports Group, which owns the Boston Red Sox, Liverpool FC, and Fenway Park.