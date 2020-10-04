LeBron James walks off court in frustration before Game 3's end: 'This is not a good look'

LeBron James was the first Los Angeles Lakers player off the court Sunday night as the Miami Heat were putting the finishing touches on their Game 3 victory in the NBA Finals.

James led the Lakers with 25 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists but was clearly frustrated with a late foul call and the 20 Lakers turnovers that ultimately put the team in a hole early and cost them down the stretch.

James was seen leaving the floor with 10 seconds left and off to the side before the buzzer sounded and the game officially ended.

“This is not a good look,” ESPN broadcaster Mark Jackson said of James.

Fans also noticed James going to the back early.

James addressed the issue after the game, saying he left in frustration and he thought the game was over.

Jimmy Butler finished with 40 points, 11 rebounds and 13 assists to lift the Heat to a 115-104 victory and bring the Lakers’ series lead to 2-1 in the Finals.

Miami needed all 45 minutes of Butler’s play to get the victory as they were without Bam Adebayo and Goran Dragic for the second straight night due to injuries. Butler was 14-for-20 from the field and 12-for-14 at the free-throw line.

Los Angeles committed 20 turnovers in the game, which resulted in 17 Heat points. Miami also had 13 turnovers, which resulted in 21 Lakers points. Miami also dominated the paint, which was something the Lakers had done in the previous game. Miami outscored them 52-34 inside the painted area.

Game 4 is set for Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET.