LeBron James uses 'Bad Boys 2' clip to thank Georgia, Pennsylvania voters

LeBron James used a clip from “Bad Boys 2” to praise voters in Georgia and Pennsylvania as Democratic challenger Joe Biden took the lead in both states.

James quote-tweeted a clip from the movie showing actors Will Smith and Martin Lawrence infiltrating an apparent Ku Klux Klan cross-burning. The actors wear KKK hoods before revealing themselves.

The Los Angeles Lakers superstar tweeted that the “accuracy is too real.”

James went on to praise his More Than a Vote campaign, which had been credited with getting young African Americans registered to vote.

“Let’s go!!!!! Black voters came through…again. Be proud as hell but do not stop! We must stay organized and keep working. We just tipping off. I promise you I’m here for y’all throughout!” he tweeted.

With his last tweet, James tweeted several cry-laughing emojis for the ending of Trump’s news conference on Thursday when he was asked whether he was a “sore loser.” The president didn’t respond.

As of Saturday morning, Biden held a slight but growing lead in Georgia and Pennsylvania. A win in Pennsylvania would put the former vice president in the White House.

Neither state has been called for either candidate.