LeBron James trolled for saying Christmas belongs to NBA after NFL viewership is revealed

The NFL used to do almost everything possible to avoid Christmas.

Now, the league is even scheduling games on Wednesdays to get in on the holiday action.

Christmas used to be known as the unofficial start of the NBA season — the season actually starts two months earlier — with classic matchups.

Wednesday featured the typical five NBA games throughout the day, while two NFL games kicked off.

After a Lakers-Warriors thriller Christmas night, LeBron James made a bold claim with NBA ratings declining and the NFL as popular as ever.

“I love the NFL, but Christmas is our day,” he said.

The numbers say otherwise.

It should be noted the NBA had a great day by its standards, averaging 5.2 million viewers on Wednesday, its most on the holiday in five years.

James’ game against Stephen Curry and the Warriors averaged 7.7 million viewers, peaking at 8.3 million. The 10:30 p.m. ET game between the Suns and Nuggets was also the largest late window ever with 3.8 million people watching.

But the NFL still dominated, averaging 24.2 million viewers with the Chiefs-Steelers and Texans-Ravens games despite both games being blowouts on Netflix.

James was predictably trolled on social media.

NFL games will have been played on five separate days in Week 17 when it’s said and done. Thursday, Sunday, and Monday are common game days, and Saturday games are played later in the season.

Christmas falls on a Thursday next year, so maybe the NFL will load up similarly to its Thanksgiving tripleheader.

The NFL’s Christmas viewership didn’t match Thanksgiving numbers, while the NBA had improved ratings after a decline early on in the season.

But it’s clear the NFL is king, no matter the day.

