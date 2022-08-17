LeBron James swats rumors of son’s recruitment: ‘He hasn’t taken 1 visit yet’

website maker

LeBron James pushed back on rumors Tuesday about where his son would be playing basketball at the next level.

Bronny James was showcased across social media earlier in the week due to his outstanding poster dunk on a defender with his California Basketball Club amateur team during an exhibition game in Paris against a French select team. The young basketball player’s slam went viral across social media.

According to On3.com, Oregon emerged as one of the top candidates to land Bronny James in recruiting despite reported interest from blue-blood college basketball schools like Duke, North Carolina and Kentucky.

However, LeBron James swatted any rumor about his son’s recruitment away.

“He hasn’t taken 1 visit yet and has only had a few calls with coaches and universities. When Bronny makes his choice you’ll hear it from him,” he tweeted.

James is among the top high school basketball players in the country. He is set to play his senior year at Sierra Canyon in California.

James taking the route of playing overseas instead of going to college is reportedly on the table as well. According to The Athletic, Australia’s National Basketball League could be a landing spot. LaMelo Ball took that route and was later a top three pick of the NBA Draft.