LeBron James, Stephen Jackson share powerful conversation following death of Jackson's friend George Floyd

Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James and former NBA player Stephen Jackson — a good friend of George Floyd — shared a powerful conversation on Monday after Jackson gave a passionate speech about his late friend.

Jackson told ESPN that after he texted James thanking him for posting his speech on Instagram, James responded by saying that he wasn’t going to let him down.

“LeBron posted me speaking, and I texted him back, I said, ‘I appreciate you, bro, I won’t let you down,’” Jackson said. “He texted me back, ‘You haven’t and I won’t either.’ That was deep. I always tell people, [Michael] Jordan might be the best basketball player ever, but LeBron is the greatest athlete ever. It’s bigger than basketball with me why I love LeBron.

“And the main reason why I love LeBron, I’m going to tell you this because a lot of people don’t say this. As athletes, there’s a million people that came through the NBA that come with they homeboys and try to put they homeboys in position to win. Nobody got it right but LeBron.

“Every basketball player that came through with their friends, including me, that come with their entourage, everybody get it wrong,” Jackson added. “LeBron the first to get it right. Look at his boys. So, I got to salute him for that.”

Floyd was the Minneapolis man who died in police custody on May 25 after an officer kneeled on his neck for more than eight minutes in a moment caught on cellphone video. The officer, Derek Chauvin, was fired from the force and has been charged with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter in the case.

Floyd was in custody after allegedly using a counterfeit $20 bill at a local convenience store.