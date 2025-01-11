LeBron James sending ‘so many prayers’ as Los Angeles wildfires continue

As the Los Angeles Lakers have been affected due to the wildfires in California, LeBron James can’t wait for it all to end.

The wildfires began earlier this week and have claimed at least 11 lives while burning over 10,000 structures and blazing roughly 30,000 acres.

The flames have left people without homes, including James’ own head coach, JJ Redick.

Saturday’s Lakers game was postponed, and James sent a message on X.

“I pray this nightmare ends soon! So many prayers,” James posted with several praying hands and fingers-crossed emojis.

James joined the Lakers in 2018; his eldest son, Bronny, played high school and college basketball in the area before being drafted by the Lakers last year. His younger son, Bryce, who currently plays for Sierra Canyon, the same school as his older brother, has committed to play at Arizona.

LAKERS HEAD COACH JJ REDICK EMOTIONAL WHILE OPENING UP ON ‘AWFUL FEELING’ OF LOSING HOME IN WILDFIRES

An emotional Redick opened up about losing his home in the flames.

“We were renting for the year to try to figure out where to be long-term, and everything we own that was of importance to us — almost 20 years of being together and 10 years of parenting — was in that house,” Redick told reporters on Friday. “There’s certain things you can’t replace. They’ll never be replaced.

“The material stuff is whatever. My family and I, we’re processing the self side, the individual side of losing your home. You don’t ever want to wish that on anybody. It’s an awful feeling to lose your home. . . . Not sure I’ve wept or wailed like that in several years.”

Monday night’s Vikings-Rams NFL playoff game was moved from Inglewood to Arizona because of the fires. Two Clippers games, a Kings game and the Rose Bowl half-marathon and 5K were also postponed.

