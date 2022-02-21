LeBron James seen trying to keep it together during Macy Gray’s national anthem performance

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

LeBron James had his mind on the NBA All-Star Game on Sunday night as he hit the game-winner to seal his team’s victory over Kevin Durant‘s team, but something before the tipoff broke his concentration.

The Los Angeles Lakers superstar struggled to keep it together during Macy Gray’s national anthem performance.

Gray’s performance was panned on social media, with some comparing it to Fergie’s rendition of “The Star-Spangled Banner” during the 2018 NBA All-Star Game. Gray is a Grammy award-winning artist.

Team LeBron defeated Team Durant, 163-160.

James scored 24 points and added six rebounds and eight assists. He hit the game-winning shot over Zach LaVine and Joel Embiid.

Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry won the All-Star Game MVP after making 16 three-pointers.

“Obviously I got the MVP; I played well the whole night. He hit the game-winner. All the history of our series and the Akron ties, and all that kind of going into how the night went, so it was pretty — can’t really draw it up any other way,” Curry said.

Curry finished with 50 points.

James is now 5-0 in the format in which the top vote-getters draft their own players.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.