LeBron James rookie card sells for record $1.8M at auction

Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James saw one of his rare rookie cards sell for a record $1.8 million at an auction Saturday.

James, who played for the Cleveland Cavaliers at the time, signed the card, and a patch from one of his jerseys was featured as well. Only 23 of the items were ever made.

LEBRON JAMES, ANTHONY DAVIS WON’T WEAR SOCIAL JUSTICE MESSAGE ON JERSEYS

Los Angeles Angels star outfielder Mike Trout saw one of his cards sell for $923,000 back in May. At the time, it held the record for the most expensive modern-day card — before this weekend’s auction.

When officials first announced the auction for James’ rookie card back in June, it was expected to go for over $1 million.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

James and the Lakers will look to get back into action on the court when the NBA resumes on July 30 amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The Lakers are currently one of the favorites to take home the NBA title.