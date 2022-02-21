LeBron James reveals what moment he believes made him the GOAT

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Whether LeBron James is the greatest basketball player of all time is an ongoing debate among NBA fans.

James, with four NBA titles to his name and one of the top scorers in NBA history, will always be mentioned with the likes of Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant and Magic Johnson.

The current Los Angeles Lakers star talked to TNT’s Kenny Smith about what makes someone the greatest of all-time (GOAT). James said, for him, he felt like he was in that conversation when he led the Cleveland Cavaliers to a comeback NBA Finals victory against the Golden State Warriors in 2016.

“At that moment, I was like, ‘I’m the greatest basketball player people have ever seen,'” James said. “In all facets. I can play the one through five; I can guard one through five. Did something that’s never been done in the history of the sport. Teams that go down 3-1 were 0 for like 32 in Finals history. There’s nobody ever coming out of that. And nobody gave us a chance. I just felt like, ‘Ain’t nobody better than me at this.’

“I felt like Jay-Z when he made ‘The Blueprint.'”

His comments to TNT reiterated what he said in an episode of “More Than an Athlete” in 2018.

“That moment right there made me the greatest player of all-time, that’s what I felt,” he said.

“I was super, super ecstatic to win one for Cleveland because of the 52-year drought. The first wave of emotion was everyone saw me crying. That was all for 52 years of everything in sports going on in Cleveland. And then after I stopped, I was like, ‘That one right there made you the greatest player of all-time.'”

James helped his team win the NBA All-Star Game on Sunday night 163-160.