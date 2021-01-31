LeBron James reacts to Tom Brady's 10th Super Bowl appearance: 'At our age, we can still dominate our sport'

Tom Brady’s longevity in a brutal sport like football has been something other professional athletes have marveled at, including LeBron James.

After the Los Angeles Lakers’ victory over the Boston Celtics on Saturday, James was asked about Brady’s 10th Super Bowl appearance and his dominance at 43 years old.

“At our age, we can still dominate our sport. … We have one common goal and that’s to win and win at the highest level,” James told reporters, via Lakers Daily.

James is also competing at a high level at the age of 36 and it doesn’t appear that he will be finished playing professional basketball any time soon.

Aside from winning, both athletes share the desire to take care of their bodies.

Brady created the TB12 Method – a strict diet that consists of taking a holistic approach to health and wellness. Brady doesn’t eat things like white sugar, nightshade vegetables and olive oil and instead sticks to a “mostly” vegan diet.

James has spent millions on keeping his body in shape. The NBA superstar reportedly spends about $1.5 million on diets and workouts to keep him 100%. He played in 67 games last season between the regular season and the bubble and an additional 21 games in the playoffs.

He leads the league in games played this season with 21. He’s averaging 25.2 points and 7.5 rebounds per game with some believing he could be the MVP this year.

Brady is back in the Super Bowl and ready to win a potential seventh ring.