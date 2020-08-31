LeBron James, Raptors players admit to nearly leaving Disney World bubble

LeBron James and a handful of Toronto Raptors players admitted over the weekend they thought about leaving the Disney World bubble in the name of social justice and mental exhaustion.

James talked about the possibility of leaving the bubble on Friday night.

NBA, PLAYERS AGREE TO RESUME PLAYOFFS ON THESE CONDITIONS

“I’ve had numerous nights and days thinking about leaving the bubble,” the Los Angeles Lakers star told reporters, according to The Washington Post. “I think everyone has. I don’t think there’s one person that has not had a mind that said ‘oh, I’ve got to get the hell out of here.’ … It probably crosses my mind once a day. For sure.”

Kyle Lowry and Serge Ibaka revealed they almost left the bubble in order to use their platform to the fullest extent.

“We were close,” Ibaka told reporters on Sunday, according to TSN. “We were very close. But as a group, we figured things out. We stayed here, and we’re here for a reason, not only to play basketball but to use our platform to try and change things out there.”

CRAIG HODGES: MICHAEL JORDAN, MAGIC JOHNSON NIXED ‘EXTREME’ IDEA OF RODNEY KING PROTEST DURING NBA FINALS

Lowry said players were ready to bounce out of Orlando, Fla. if the NBA didn’t agree to several commitments in support of their causes.

“I think we (the Raptors and other NBA players) were seriously considering leaving,” Lowry said. “I think that would have been in serious consideration.”

The NBA and the players union agreed to resume playoff games Saturday after the two sides came to an agreement to enact commitments in the name of social justice and voting awareness.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

The league essentially shut down earlier in the week after the Milwaukee Bucks refused to take the floor for their game against the Orlando Magic in wake of the shooting of Jacob Blake. The NBA followed up by postponing several other games throughout the week