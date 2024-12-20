LeBron James offers theory for declining NBA ratings: ‘We gotta do something’

It’s no secret the NBA is facing an uphill battle.

The league’s declining ratings have stretched far beyond just the first week and have continued as Christmas Day, normally an NBA spectacle, approaches.

Many reasons have been tossed around as to why ratings are down, but the common suggestion is that the regular season is becoming a lot like what the All-Star Game has been recently.

In recent years, the midseason contest has become full of deep 3-pointers, uncontested dunks and almost zero defense. Now, we are seeing a record pace of 3-pointers made, missed and taken in general, all while a lack of defense has become apparent.

This year, the NBA All-Star Game will be a four-team tournament the league hopes will add some competitive juice.

LeBron James admitted “the last couple of years have not been a great All-Star Game,” but he knows the NBA faces bigger issues, and the 3-pointer might be largely to blame.

“Listen, it’s a bigger conversation. It’s not just the All-Star Game, it’s our game in general. Our game, there’s a lot of f—ing threes being shot. So it’s a bigger conversation than just the All-Star Game,” James said Thursday.

James is averaging 5.7 3-pointers attempted per game; his career-high is eight from the 2021-22 season. He added that “something had to change” regarding the All-Star Game.

“I was not part of the committee. It’s different, but I don’t know. We’ll see. We’ll see when we get there. It’s different. Obviously, any time you make some type of change, there’s gonna be some [blowback]. I don’t know. I have my ideas of what could possibly work, but I’m not gonna do that. We gotta do something.”

Ratings for games on ESPN, ABC, TNT and NBA TV are down 25% from last year. NBA Commissioner Adam Silver recently pointed at a lack of cable TV in households as a contributing factor.

