LeBron James: Mookie Betts is worth 'every single cent'

LeBron James was cheering on the Los Angeles Dodgers on Tuesday night as the team won its first World Series championship since 1988 with a win over the Tampa Bay Rays.

James watched as Mookie Betts made a few key plays late in the game to help the Dodgers to their seventh World Series championship in franchise history. The Los Angeles Lakers star, who recently won his fourth NBA championship, replied to a tweet that read: “Mookie worth every penny.”

“EVERY SINGLE CENT!!!!!!” James replied.

Betts came up in a huge spot in the sixth inning. The Dodgers had Austin Barnes on first and the Rays had made the decision to take out Blake Snell in lieu of him facing the outfielder for the third time in the game with the team up 1-0. Betts followed up with a double off reliver Nick Anderson.

After a wild pitch scored Barnes to tie up the game, Betts came home and beat a throw on a Corey Seager fielder’s choice. Betts gave the Dodgers the go-ahead run.

Betts then hit a home run in the eighth inning to make Los Angeles’ lead nearly insurmountable. Julio Urias would shut down the Rays and Los Angels would be holding the title.

Los Angeles acquired Betts prior to the start of the 2020 season from the Boston Red Sox. Betts said in an interview aired previously in the day that he was prepared to be with Boston “for life.”

Betts would sign a 12-year, $365 million extension with Los Angeles in July and he had a clear and immediate impact.