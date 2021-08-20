LeBron James is arguably one of the greatest basketball players to ever hit an NBA floor and as he is set to turn 37 by the end of the year, but some don’t believe he’s one of the best active players.

According to an offseason survey by ESPN, scouts and executives believe Giannis Antetokounmpo and Kevin Durant are the best players in the NBA. James didn’t receive any votes.

“He’s unlocked a different cheat code at both ends that gives him that spot,” one Eastern Conference executive told ESPN of Antetokounmpo. “You can certainly argue for Durant and LeBron [James], but between injury and age, can they consistently do it?”

James on Thursday appeared to take it as a slight and expressed his frustration on social media. He appeared to vow to use the poll as fuel for the upcoming season.

The Los Angeles Lakers star has seen some of the wear and tear take hold on his body over the last couple of seasons. His first year with the Lakers in 2018-19 was met with a groin jury that cost him most of the season and knocked the Lakers out of the playoffs. With the help of Anthony Davis, James picked up a fourth title. But in 2020-21, he was dealt more injuries.

James has played more than 1,300 regular-season games and more than 260 playoff games. He’s been an All-Star in each year except his rookie season and is a four-time MVP.