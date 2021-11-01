LeBron James look-alike blows fans’ minds during Lakers game

LeBron James turned back the clock Sunday night as the Los Angeles Lakers pushed past the Houston Rockets, 95-85.

In the second quarter, James was on a fast break and performed an amazing reverse dunk. It was just two of his 15 points in the 10-point victory — but what was more amazing was what one NBA fan found in the background as James went back down the court to play some defense.

The Lakers’ broadcast showed a person sitting in the crowd who looked exactly like James.

“Lebron is so good he is Playing and watching the game at the same time,” a Lakers fan wrote on Twitter.

The screenshot set Twitter ablaze during the game. Even James reacted.

James finished 6-for-19 with 15 points, seven rebounds and eight assists.

Carmelo Anthony scored 23 points and Russell Westbrook had 20 points in the victory. Anthony has led the team in scoring twice so far this season.

“I think people don’t really understand me. I think there’s a misconception out there about me not being able to adapt to situations. I’m easily adaptable to any situation and I’ve always tried to adapt to any situation I’ve been in. This is an easy adaptation for me just being here and being around the guys, being ready, staying ready, understanding what’s needed and being prepared,” Anthony said.

The Lakers moved to 4-3 with the win. The young Rockets team fell to 1-5.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.