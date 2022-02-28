LeBron James, Lakers teammates exchange words with fans, get booed during blowout loss to Pelicans

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers are officially at rock bottom.

During a 123-95 embarrassing loss to the New Orleans Pelicans on Sunday, fans at Crypto.com Arena let the players know how they felt about the recent play of their team. James, Trevor Ariza and Russell Westbrook had no problem confronting fans in the crowd, who booed their beloved Lakers.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

WARNING: EXPLICIT LANGUAGE

“What do you know about basketball other than the ball going in or not? Shut yo a– up,” James said.

“I don’t give a f— what you are! You a b—-! How about that?” Ariza followed.

After the game, Westbrook was asked by reporters during a press conference if he was bothered by what Lakers fans think.

KNICKS GREAT CHARLES OAKLEY SAYS GIANNIS ANTETOKOUNMPO WOULD ‘COME OFF THE BENCH’ DURING HIS ERA

“Nah,” Westbrook said. “Take it home? For what? S—. Take it home? I got three beautiful kids at my house. Why would I take it home? If they boo, they can take their a– home. I ain’t worried about that. It doesn’t bother me none.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Los Angeles’ loss to the Pelicans was its ninth in 12 games. The Lakers now have a 27-33 record and they hold the final spot in the play-in tournament by only 2.5 games with 22 left this season.

“We got a tough stretch with Dallas, Clippers again Thursday, then Golden State on Saturday,” James said after the game. “And we still got 10 road games this month, or March, so it don’t get easier for us.”