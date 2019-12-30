LeBron James in league of his own as he records his 9,000th career assist

LeBron James made history Sunday night as the Los Angeles Lakers defeated the Dallas Mavericks.

James scored just 13 points while grabbing six rebounds, but added 13 assists in the 108-95 win. And with those numbers, he became the first person in NBA history to record at least 9,000 assists and 9,000 career rebounds. Officially, James has 9,009 assists and 9,120 rebounds for his career.

“It was something that was instilled in me when I first picked up a basketball,” James said about his ability to dish the rock. “One of my earliest coaches said the best part of the game was to move side to side, attract the defense and get the teammate the open look.”

James said he’s stepped up his aggressive play on offense and has gotten up the floor quicker to counter how opposing defenses have been attacking the Lakers’ offense.

“My teammates and coaching staff trust me to play the point and run the show,” James said. “It’s my job to take care of the ball, put guys in position to be successful, get them the ball on time and on target.”

James turned 35 on Monday said after the Mavericks game that reaching that age was special for him.

“I don’t have wishes. Biggest one I had was when I turned 21. This one will be mild. When I turn 40, that will be epic,” he said.

James is averaging 25.1 points, 7.5 rebounds and 10.8 assists per game. His assist average is tops in the NBA.

