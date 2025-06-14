LeBron James fuels retirement speculation with cryptic social media teaser

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

LeBron James‘ retirement is coming sooner rather than later, but on Saturday, he may have given fans a preview of when that’s coming.

In a seven-second video posted on social media, the four-time MVP is seen in front of reporters at a press conference when one asks, “Are the retirement rumors true? What’s next?”

The camera then shows a solo shot of James about to answer the question before the screen goes dark, ending the video.

“I’ve been asking myself the same question…” James captioned the post, with shush and crown emojis. He tagged the video as an ad using a hashtag.

James just completed his 22nd year in the NBA and has hardly shown any signs of slowing down. In his age-40 season, he averaged 24.4 points, 8.2 assists and 7.8 rebounds. He posted 10 triple-doubles this past season, his most since 2019-20, when he won his fourth NBA championship.

He earned his 21st consecutive All-Star nod, extending his record. After turning 40 on Dec. 30, James averaged 25.1 points per game, the most by anybody 40 or older.

James became the first player in NBA history to play in the association at the same time as his son Bronny James was drafted by the Los Angeles Lakers last summer, and the two played in 21 games together.

If James winds up playing in 2025-26, it would be his 23rd NBA season, which would set a new record. He currently shares the record with Vince Carter. He has yet to commit and said he would think about his future after his Los Angeles Lakers were eliminated from the playoffs.

