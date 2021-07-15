LeBron James freaks out watching Bronny’s game on TV: ‘What the f-k!’

LeBron James couldn’t help but let an F-bomb fly while watching son Bronny Jr.’s basketball game from his L.A. home.

The Lakers star, who’s been busy promoting his “Space Jam 2” movie, coached his eldest son in front of the TV Tuesday, and went berserk when he disagreed with a foul call.

“Oh my God! They called a foul? What the f-k?” James yelled while watching Bronny’s Strive For Greatness basketball team — named after the four-time champion’s longtime motto.

Meanwhile, James’ wife Savannah couldn’t contain her laughter while filming the now viral moment, which she posted to Instagram.

“Handle the pressure. Oh my God. Knock it down Bronny!” James yelled in the clip, later adding for Bronny to “take a charge!”

Savannah wrote, “Coach James in full effect,” over the video.

James’ son is a rising high school star. The 36-year-old has said he hopes to one day play in the NBA with Bronny, who turns 17 in October.

The Sierra Canyon player is a reported five-star recruit for the class of 2023, and is ranked 19th nationally.