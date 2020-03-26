LeBron James, foundation feed over 300 students at I Promise School for Taco Tuesday amid coronavirus outbreak

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James made his mark during the coronavirus pandemic on Taco Tuesday.

James, along with the “LeBron James Family Foundation,” fed tacos to 340 students and their families of his I Promise School in Akron, Ohio, according to USA Today. The school is currently closed due to the virus.

Taco Tuesday will happen once again next week, when James and his foundation delivers even more meals to Akron families connected to his I Promise program.

Akron Family Restaurant co-owner Nick Corpas got a call last week about delivering food for the cause, the paper reported.

He started making his orders and began prepping for the meals on Monday and when it was time to pick up the food, volunteers parked cars outside the restaurant, and remained in their cars while workers placed the food in their cars to be delivered, according to USA Today.

Each serving tray provided food for four to five people, which was enough for more than 1,300 people to have dinner.

