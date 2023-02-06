LeBron James fires off 3-word tweet after Nets reportedly trade Kyrie Irving to Mavericks instead of Lakers

Kyrie Irving’s reported trade from the Brooklyn Nets to the Dallas Mavericks sent shock waves through the NBA world, and one of his former teammates weighed in with a three-word tweet.

Irving was rumored to be linked to the Los Angeles Lakers in the immediate aftermath of the star point guard requesting a trade from the Nets. A deal would’ve reunited Irving with LeBron James. The Lakers were also rumored to be interested in Irving in the offseason when the original trade request came in.

Brooklyn chose to strike a deal with Dallas instead of the Lakers, according to multiple reports.

The Lakers “expressed confidence” that they would be able to land a deal for Irving in a package that would’ve included Russell Westbrook and a first-round draft pick, SNY reported. That didn’t turn out to be the case.

James fired off a tweet in the aftermath.

“Maybe It’s Me,” he wrote.

James and Irving teamed up to win the 2016 NBA championship after coming back from a 3-1 deficit in the Finals to stun the Golden State Warriors. But a bizarre breakup would shortly follow and Cleveland would trade Irving to the Boston Celtics.

In the summer of 2019, Irving would sign with the Nets in unison with Kevin Durant. Irving’s tenure with the Nets was tumultuous at best. In 143 games in four seasons, Irving averaged 27.1 points, 5.8 assists and 4.8 rebounds.

Brooklyn is reportedly acquiring Spencer Dinwiddie, Dorian Finney-Smith and draft picks in the deal.