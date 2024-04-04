LeBron James: Bronny has ‘tough decisions’ to make amid transfer rumors

It sure looks like Bronny James is going to transfer from USC.

A report late Tuesday night said LeBron’s son is headed to the transfer portal after one season with the Trojans.

James’ expected departure from the Trojans comes after Andy Enfield, the team’s head coach, took the same job at SMU. Enfield had been USC’s head coach 11 seasons.

While nothing is official, LeBron said his son has some thinking to do.

“At the end of the day, Bronny’s his own man,” LeBron said Tuesday night. “He has some tough decisions to make, and when he’s ready to make those decisions, he’ll let us all know. But as his family, we’re going to support whatever he does.”

James played 25 games, earning six starts, during his true freshman season. He averaged 4.8 points, 2.8 rebounds and 2.1 assists, while shooting 36.6% from the field.

Bronny missed the first eight games of the season for the Trojans after a sudden cardiac arrest in July during the team’s offseason workouts. He played with a minutes restriction once he returned.

The Trojans finished 15-18 (8-12 in Pac-12 play) this season and didn’t earn a berth in the NCAA Tournament despite their talent.

There was speculation Bronny would declare for the NBA Draft following his freshman season if all went well. His father has not shied away from expressing his hope to play with his son in the NBA.

The expectations have been high for Bronny since his high school days at Sierra Canyon in Los Angeles. He came out of high school a four-star recruit, and On3 had him ranked No. 25 in the country for his 2023 class.

