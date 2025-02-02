LeBron James breaks silence on blockbuster trade by refuting report he was ‘frustrated’ with now ex-teammate

While most were sleeping, the Dallas Mavericks and Los Angeles Lakers pulled off a stunning blockbuster that led to Luka Dončić and Anthony Davis swapping teams.

The deal is perhaps one of the most star-studded ever, as it’s the first time in NBA history two reigning All-NBA players were traded midseason.

There are lots of questions that need to be answered, primarily on the Dallas side of things, as it’s shocking a team would trade a 25-year-old MVP candidate with global starpower fresh off an NBA Finals appearance.

However, one report from CBS Sports said LeBron James “had grown frustrated” with Davis, who is averaging over 25 points and a dozen rebounds while playing elite defense.

James’ Lakers defeated the Knicks shortly before the trade broke, but James has not spoken to reporters about the move yet (Davis was inactive), but James did see the report on X, and broke his silence matter of factly.

“You a [f—ing] lie,” James wrote on X, adding Pinocchio and clown emojis.

James is said to have found out about the trade shortly before the news broke on X while he was out to dinner with his family following L.A.’s victory. It’s being reported that the Mavs only reached out to the Lakers, and would only acquire Davis if it meant moving Dončić. Other than the organizations facilitating the trade, it’s said that no one else knew what was going on behind the scenes.

The Lakers received Dončić, Maxi Kleber and Markieff Morris, while the Mavericks took on Davis, Max Christie and Los Angeles’ 2029 first-round pick. To settle it all out, the Utah Jazz acquired Jalen Hood-Schifino and two second-round picks.

The Slovenian led the NBA with 33.4 points per game last season and won’t turn 26 until later this month. In his career, he averages 28.6 points, 8.7 rebounds, and 8.3 assists, putting himself in the MVP conversation every year of his young career.

