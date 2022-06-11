LeBron James awed by Warrior Steph Curry’s brilliant NBA Finals performance

website maker

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James may not be playing in the NBA Finals, but that doesn’t mean he’s not paying attention.

As Steph Curry went off in Game 4 of the NBA Finals against the Boston Celtics, James was watching in awe, sharing his praise of Curry’s performance on Twitter.

“Chef is INSANE!!!” James posted to Twitter.

James posted the tweet during the second half while Curry was putting Golden State on his back during the Warriors’ eventual 107-97 win Friday night to even the NBA Finals at 2-2.

Curry, who finished with 43 points, 10 rebounds and four assists, got going in the third quarter. Curry’s 14 third-quarter points gave Golden State a one-point lead heading into the fourth quarter, after they trailed by five at halftime.

James, who has had many battles with Curry and the Warriors in his storied career, wasn’t done heaping praise on the greatest shooter of all time.

“Can NEVER EVER count “THE CHOSEN 1s” out!” James said on Twitter.

Curry became just the fifth guard in NBA history to score 40 points and grab 10 rebounds in an NBA Finals game, according to ESPN.

“Incredible. Put us on his back,” Draymond Green said after the Game 4 win. “Willed us to a win, a much-needed win. A game we had to have. Came out and showed why he’s one of the best players to ever play this game and why this organization has been able to ride him to so much success. Just absolutely incredible.”

While Curry has been thrilling NBA fans for over a decade, there are still those who doubt his impact on the game, citing his lack of an NBA Finals MVP as proof. Friday night, James was having none of it, responding to a tweet from Dwayne Wade regarding Curry’s doubters.

“FACTS!!! ‘THEY’ will try to do anything in their powers to not acknowledge simply how ‘DIFFERENT he is! It’s Rare and rare is not liked & appreciated,” James said on Twitter, responding to Wade.

Game 5 of the NBA Finals is Monday night at 9 p.m. ET in San Francisco.