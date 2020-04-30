LeBron James: 'As soon as it's safe we would like to finish our season'

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

With rumors swirling around the cancellation of the 2019-20 NBA season amid the coronavirus pandemic, the game’s biggest superstar took his thoughts to social media to address the situation.

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James tweeted on Thursday that it’s “absolutely not true” and “nobody I know saying anything like that.”

CNBC reported that NBA team executives across the league were suggesting canceling the season due to the uncertainty over whether the season would continue on or not.

According to CNBC, executives and player agents had reached out to express their doubts about resuming the current season: “They said team owners are concerned with liability issues and are conflicted about whether or not to give up on the current season.”

In his 17th NBA season, James had the Lakers (49-14) atop the Western Conference with only 19 regular-season games left. James took over primarily as the team’s point guard, and was averaging 25.7 points, 7.9 rebounds, and a career-best 10.6 assists per contest.

The time is ticking on the 35-year-old’s career, and while he is still playing at a high level, it seems as if the coronavirus pandemic could be the roadblock stopping James from winning another championship.