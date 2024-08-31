LeBron James addresses Caitlin Clark critics with four-word message after career night

LeBron James has been among Caitlin Clark’s biggest supporters in her rookie year, and after a big night for the Indiana Fever star, he took to social media to address her critics directly with a four-word message.

Clark scored a career-high 31 points and 12 assists in Indiana’s final regular-season matchup against the Chicago Sky on Friday night.

Clark shot 8 for 14, including 5 for 9 from 3-point range, in her 11th double-double as the Fever took the series 3-1 with a 100-81 win over Chicago.

Despite being away, Clark received a loud roar of cheers from fans as she exited the game in the fourth quarter with just under four minutes remaining.

She also received a nod from NBA great LeBron James, who directly sent a message to the “haters” on social media.

“CAITLIN CLARK!!!!! HI HATERS,” his post on X read.

James also reposted a post from the NBA highlighting Clark’s stats, which included another record for the former Iowa standout.

Friday marked Clark’s fifth game this season with at least 20 points and 10 assists, the most in a single season in WNBA history.

“I’m just proud of this group,” Clark said after the game. “I thought we battled, and we didn’t let it get close at the end, and that was kind of the problem last time we were here. We let them come back, we know they’re a really good fourth-quarter team, but we battled and figured it out.”

As the Rookie of the Year debate heats up, Clark still remains the clear favorite.

