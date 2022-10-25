LeBron James accused of cheating in viral podcast clip

LeBron James was faced with a sordid allegation on Monday as a remark made on a popular podcast resurfaced and went viral about a month after it was made.

Sofia Franklyn, who hosts the “Sofia with an F” podcast that delves into sex, mental health and other topics, talked about Adam Levine’s cheating scandal in an episode last month. Franklyn said Levine had the opportunity to be a bit slyer about his extracurricular activities than he was.

Franklyn went on to say she knew “for a fact” Leonardo DiCaprio’s associates ask women ask if they want to go back to the actor’s house and sign a nondisclosure agreement about the interactions. She then mentioned that the Los Angeles Lakers superstar does the same thing.

“Should I be outing all these people?” she asked rhetorically.

“LeBron James has various parties constantly where NDAs need to be signed and women are at,” she said. “You didn’t know LeBron’s a cheater?”

When her producer was shocked about the allegation, Franklyn said: “You are the rest of the world who don’t understand how shady most people are.”

James’ representatives did not respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.

Franklyn’s comment seemed to have mostly gone under the radar until the clip made the rounds on TikTok over the week. The clip received more than 1 million views.

James and his wife Savannah have been married for nine years. The two are high school sweethearts and have three children together – two sons Bronny and Bryce – and a daughter, Zhuri.

The four-time NBA champion faced allegations of cheating in 2020 and the rumor was later put to rest.

He recently accused the media of trying to set him up when he was asked a question about his teammate Russell Westbrook’s poor performance.

“I don’t know, I feel like this is an interview of trying to set me up to say something. I can tell that you guys are in the whole Russell Westbrook category right now,” he said Sunday after a loss to the Portland Trail Blazers.

A cheating scandal that rocked in the NBA in the offseason led to the season-long suspension of Boston Celtics coach Ime Udoka.