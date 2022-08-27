Lawyer seeks subpoenas for Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy in class-action suit against PGA Tour

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy are being subpoenaed to testify about the players-only meeting that took place prior to the BMW Championship.

Lawyer Larry Klayman, who is filing a class-action lawsuit in Palm Beach County, Florida, alleging antitrust violations by the PGA Tour and DP World Tour, filed notice this week of his intent to subpoena Woods and McIlroy. Klayman is also representing golfer Patrick Reed in a separate federal lawsuit as Reed sues Golf Channel and seeks $750 million in damages.

If no party objects to the subpoenas 10 days from Aug. 23, they may go forward.

Klayman, known for aggressive legal tactics and high-profile lawsuits, claims the meeting was “anticompetitive and violative of the antitrust laws vis a vis the LIV Golf Tour and its players.”

After the meeting, the PGA Tour announced larger prize money and schedule changes where top players would play more often.

Klayman also claims that the recent changes the PGA Tour made were an attempt to “emulate LIV Golf, while continuing to allegedly harm LIV and its players by, among other alleged anticompetitive acts, working to deny them world ranking points to compete in major tournaments such as the Masters, U.S. Open, British Open and PGA Championship.”

Along with the Tour’s changes came the announcement of a league kickstarted by Woods and McIlroy in which the Tour will be a partner.

According to documents filed in Palm Beach County court, Woods has been told to appear in court on Sept. 21, with McIlroy showing the next day. PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan was also ordered to be in court on Sept. 27.

“This is not a personal ‘thing’ against Woods, McIlroy and Monahan,” Klayman said in a statement. “It’s about getting information about what occurred at the players’ meeting and generally with regard to allegations in our complaint that the PGA Tour, the DP World Tour and their commissioners Jay Monahan and Keith Pelley, are allegedly colluding in restraint of trade and the antitrust laws to harm the LIV Golf Tour and its players,” Klayman added.

The Tour’s FedEx Cup Playoffs wrap up on Sunday, while LIV Golf will return from its hiatus next weekend.