Lawyer for Seahawks' Quinton Dunbar says NFL player was never at party where armed robbery unfolded

The attorney for Seattle Seahawks cornerback Quinton Dunbar is claiming his client was never at a cookout at a Florida home where an armed robbery allegedly unfolded.

Michael Grieco tweeted Wednesday night: “If, according to the accusers, our client Quinton Dunbar lost a bunch of money earlier in the week at some gambling party (suggesting he had motive)..why did the organizer text Dunbar about not knowing about the prior party and what went down? Answer: because he wasn’t there. So, did the ‘victims’ accuse the wrong guy of robbery or did they fabricate this motive just like they did the whole rest of the case? Good thing I can account for Quinton’s whereabouts all 3 days prior to the alleged robbery for good measure.”

Grieco included a screenshot of a text from organizer, which said: “You missed some good money yesterday bro dolphin players Dre baker even beat him we beat him out of 10k on the game and then it’s was shooting dice bout another 60k out there”

Dunbar and New York Giants cornerback DeAndre Baker were allegedly attending the cookout last week when a fight broke out, and Baker purportedly pulled out a handgun, according to the warrant. Baker, Dunbar and two other men allegedly began robbing people of thousands of dollars, watches and other valuables, witnesses told investigators.

Baker’s lawyer said Tuesday his client was playing video games when the crime occurred.

Patrick Patel, one of the second-year NFL player’s attorneys, told the New York Post that his client was in a different room when the incident at the home in Miramar occurred.

“Far from an individual who’s going somewhere with an alleged intent to rob somebody, an armed robbery, to go there and hook up his ‘Madden’ game, play the game for over an hour and then leave it there and go home,” Patel told the newspaper.

Dunbar is charged with four felony counts of armed robbery. The Seahawks defender posted a $100,000 bond.

Baker posted a $200,000 bond after a Zoom hearing with Broward Circuit Judge Michael Davis. The New York Giants defender is charged with four counts of armed robbery with a firearm and four counts of aggravated assault with a firearm in the incident.

Baker and Dunbar have both apologized to their teams.

Dunbar signed with Washington as an undrafted free agent out of Florida in 2015 and was traded to the Seahawks in March. He started 11 games for the Redskins last season, making 37 tackles and four interceptions.

Baker was one of three first-round draft picks the Giants had last season. He was the 30th pick overall out of Georgia. He played in all 16 games, starting in 15. He had 61 tackles and no interceptions.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.