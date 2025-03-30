Laurel Libby reacts to Justice Department referral after Maine refuses to ban trans athletes from girls sports

The state of Maine could face consequences from the Department of Justice for its continued refusal to ban trans athletes from girls sports, and the lawmaker who brought awareness to the issue in the state weighed in.

After the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services’ (HHS) Office for Civil Rights (OCR) said it referred Maine’s “noncompliance” with Title IX rules to the Justice Department Friday, Maine Republican state Rep. Laurel Libby placed blame on Gov. Janet Mills and the state’s Democratic lawmakers.

“Governor Mills and the Democrat majority refusal to comply with federal Title IX protections has now resulted in Maine being officially referred to the Department of Justice. This is a direct consequence of their radical policies that put ideology ahead of fairness and safety for Maine girls and the education of our students,” Libby told Fox News Digital.

“Mainers believe in common sense, fairness and protecting the rights of women and girls in sports and spaces. While this extreme stance does not reflect the values of our state, it is ultimately Maine’s schools, students and taxpayers who will suffer the consequences of their reckless decisions and ongoing feud with biological reality.”

Libby brought national attention to her state’s issue of trans inclusion in girls sports with a social media post revealing a transgender track and field athlete at Greely High School had taken first place at a Maine girls pole vault competition after competing as a boy just one year earlier.

Libby’s revelation of the trans athlete ignited national conversation and coverage of the state’s policy on trans inclusion after Maine announced it would not comply with President Donald Trump’s recent “No Men in Women’s Sports” executive order.

Trump then vowed to cut funding to the state for refusing to follow his order during a gathering of governors at the White House Feb. 20.

The next day, Mills’ office responded with a statement threatening legal action against the Trump administration if it did withhold federal funding from the state. Then, Trump and Mills verbally sparred in a widely publicized argument at the White House during a bipartisan meeting of governors.

Just hours after that dispute, the U.S. Department of Education announced it would be investigating the state for allowing trans athletes to compete in girls sports and potential Title IX violations.

Police protection was later assigned to the high school attended by the trans athlete Libby identified in her Facebook post.

Libby was then censured for her Facebook post by Maine’s Democratic majority because she posted a photo of a minor.

She has since filed a lawsuit seeking to have her censure overturned.