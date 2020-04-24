Las Vegas to host 2022 NFL Draft after coronavirus forces virtual draft, Goodell says

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell announced late Thursday that Las Vegas would again get the chance to host the draft in 2022 after this year’s event was forced to go virtual in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

Las Vegas was the perfect fit for this year’s draft ahead of the Raiders’ inaugural season in their new city but the widespread threat of COVID-19 forced the NFL to cancel all public events surrounding the draft in Las Vegas and move to a virtual experience for fans and prospects.

“I’m pleased to announce that Las Vegas will host the 2022 NFL Draft, where we look forward to holding an even bigger and better event than we could have ever imagined this year,” Goodell said. “Congratulations to Las Vegas, the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority, the Raiders’ organization and Raider Nation.”

“We’re thrilled the NFL has given us the opportunity to host the Draft in Las Vegas in 2022,” Steve Hill, CEO and president of the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority told the NFL Network.

“While disappointed we were unable to bring this exciting event to life this year, we plan to make the 87th annual NFL Draft an ONLY VEGAS experience football fans will never forget.”

The NFL is going to Cleveland next year and Kansas City in 2023.