Las Vegas student found unresponsive after gym class, school officials say

A second Las Vegas student died last week after collapsing and being found unresponsive in a school bathroom.

Jordan Brister, 18, “experienced cardiac arrest” while at Amplus Academy on Jan. 3, according to a statement from the school. Brister’s parents later also confirmed his death.

The school released a statement saying that staff had “provided Jordan with emergency medical attention until paramedics arrived and transported him to Southern Hills Hospital. . . . Despite the efforts of first responders and the medical team at the hospital, Jordan passed away this past Sunday.”

Southern Hills hospital confirmed that Brister was an organ donor. In a Facebook video posted on Wednesday, healthcare workers were seen lining the hospital hallways as Brister was transferred to an operating room for organ donation in a procession called an “honor walk.”

“It was our honor to care for Jordan Brister,” the hospital wrote. “Jordan, We honor you,” the hospital wrote in a caption.

HIGH SCHOOL STUDENT, 16, DIES DURING FLAG FOOTBALL GAME AFTER ‘MEDICAL EMERGENCY‘

Savanna Brister, Jordan’s mother, provided a statement to FOX 5 Vegas:

“Jordan was a selfless, respectful, Southern gentleman who was kind to everyone. He was witty and charming. He wanted to join the military to become a para rescue jumper to save others. In the end, he saved others through donation of organs, so his dream was somewhat fulfilled. He was a wise, older brother who cared deeply for his brother and sister. Jordan was truly everything you could ask for and more. He had a heart of gold.”

Brister was a senior and planned to join the military after graduating from high school.

Over $45,000 has been raised through a GoFundMe campaign for Brister’s family. The campaign had an initial goal of $20,000.

“Words cannot express what the Brister family is going through and there will never be enough answers as to why this has happened,” the GoFundMe page says. “He was an amazing kid who loved life to the fullest.”

The Clark County Coroner’s Office said the exact cause of Brister’s death remains under investigation.

Brister is one of two Clark County students who died last week.

In an unrelated situation, another teenager was found unresponsive at a Las Vegas high school on January 5. Ashari Hughes, 16, collapsed at Desert Oasis High School after going to the bench due to chest problems.

She was given CPR by a nurse in the stands. A defibrillator was also used to regain a heartbeat, but she died while arriving at the hospital.