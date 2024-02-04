Las Vegas strip club offering Travis Kelce, Taylor Swift $1 million private package if Chiefs win Super Bowl

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift can get the VIP treatment just about everywhere they go – well, almost… for now.

The All-Pro tight end and pop sensation have been dating since near the beginning of the football season, and are easily the hottest couple not just in the United States, but maybe the world.

Rumors swirled early in the season that the two were an item, and it was all but confirmed when Swift appeared at Arrowhead Stadium in a suite with Kelce’s mom, Donna.

Swift has now been to 12 of Kelce’s games, and she is slated to be at her 13th next Sunday at Super Bowl LVIII.

Kelce already has two rings, one against his opponent next week in the San Francisco 49ers, but this Super Bowl might have even bigger implications than his previous.

That’s because Larry Flynt’s Hustler Club in Las Vegas, roughly a mile from the Super Bowl site of Allegiant Stadium, is offering Kelce and Swift the couple package of a lifetime if Kelce can win a third Super Bowl.

According to TMZ, the strip club would give the couple a $1 million package that includes unlimited access to their Mohney Suite, an Ace of Spades champagne bottle parade, $50,000 in cash, roundtrip limo transportation, and a lifetime VIP Platinum Membership – aka free lap dances.

“We are used to catering to A-list celebrities and athletes alike so we can ensure their discretion will be met while partying inside our venue,” the club’s general manager, Brittany Rose, told TMZ.

This isn’t the first time the club offered star athletes the VIP Platinum Membership – they offered members of last year’s Vegas Golden Knights team the membership had they won the Stanley Cup, which they did.

Of course, it’s unknown how many Golden Knights have frequented the establishment since, or how often they have, if at all.

Similarly, a Toronto strip club offered free lap dances to NHL All-Stars this weekend during the All-Star weekend.

The Super Bowl kicks off next Sunday at 6:30 p.m.

