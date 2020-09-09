Las Vegas Raiders: What to know about the team's 2020 season

For quarterback Derek Carr and the Las Vegas Raiders, it’s do or die.

Head coach Jon Gruden is entering his third year in charge, and if the marriage between the quarterback and coach doesn’t work in 2020, the two could be headed for a divorce before the start of next season.

Last year, Carr threw for 4,054 yards and 21 touchdowns, with a career-best 70.4 completion percentage, but the Raiders had a 7-9 record and third-place finish in the AFC West, behind the Kansas City Chiefs and Denver Broncos. Running back Josh Jacobs, who is entering his second season in 2020, piled up 1,150 yards and seven touchdowns, and will likely have a much bigger role for the Raiders in his second campaign.

In the offseason, the Raiders improved some of the weaker parts of their team through the draft and in free agency. Las Vegas signed All-Pro middle linebacker Cory Littleton and former Chicago Bears linebacker Nick Kwiatkoski to anchor the middle of the field. And they drafted Alabama wide receiver Henry Ruggs III and Ohio State cornerback Damon Arnette with their two first-round picks.

If the Raiders can come together collectively as a unit, they have a great chance to make the playoffs, especially since there will be seven teams eligible to make the postseason in both conferences.

Here’s what else you need to know about the Raiders this year.

5 THINGS YOU MAY HAVE MISSED

– LAS VEGAS RAIDERS’ ALL-TIME MOUNT RUSHMORE: 4 BEST PLAYERS IN FRANCHISE HISTORY

– LAS VEGAS RAIDERS 2020 SCHEDULE: 3 INTRIGUING MATCHUPS

– LAS VEGAS RAIDERS: EACH NFL DRAFT 2020 SELECTION

– RAIDERS’ DEREK CARR: ‘I’M TIRED OF BEING DISRESPECTED’

– RAIDERS’ HEAD COACH JON GRUDEN BELIEVES THIS WILL BE THE NFL’S ‘TOUGHEST OPPONENT

NEW ADDITION HIGHLIGHT: HENRY RUGGS III

Henry Ruggs III was the first wide receiver off the board, and the No. 12 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft. The speedy wideout should step into a starting role right away for the Raiders.

He spent three years at Alabama and is regarded as one of the best wide receiver prospects in the draft. Coming out of Robert E. Lee High School in Alabama, Ruggs was a five-star prospect by 247Sports and the No. 2 overall player in the state of Alabama.

Ruggs had 40 receptions for 746 yards, a 15.1 yard per catch average, and seven touchdowns in 2019. Ruggs finished his time with Alabama ranked third on the Crimson Tide’s career touchdown receptions list with 24 scores. He averaged 17.5 yards per catch in three seasons, which is good for sixth on Alabama’s career list.

During his junior season, Ruggs put forth three great receiving outputs. His coming-out party was on Sept. 14 against South Carolina, where he came down with six receptions for 122 yards and one touchdown. Two weeks later against Southern Mississippi, Ruggs pulled in four catches for 148 yards and two scores, and finally, against rival Auburn, Ruggs had six receptions for 99 yards and a touchdown.

The Raiders ranked 24th in points scored and 11th in yards gained last season. The addition of Ruggs should improve the Raiders offense.

PROJECTED STARTERS

Offense: Derek Carr (QB), Josh Jacobs (RB), Henry Ruggs III (WR), Hunter Renfrow (WR), Bryan Edwards (WR), Darren Waller (TE), Kolton Miller (OT), Richie Incognito (OG), Rodney Hudson (C), Gabe Jackson (OG), Trent Brown (OT)

Defense: Clelin Ferrell (DE), Maliek Collins (DT), Johnathan Hankins (DT), Maxx Crosby (DE), Nick Kwiatkoski (LB), Cory Littleton (LB), Nicholas Morrow (LB), Trayvon Mullen (CB), Johnathan Abram (S), Erik Harris (S), Damon Arnette (CB)

Special Teams: Daniel Carlson (K), AJ Cole (P)

2020 RAIDERS SCHEDULE (all times Eastern)

Week 1: @ Panthers (9/13, 1 p.m.)

Week 2: Saints (9/21, 8:15 p.m.)

Week 3: @ Patriots (9/27, 1 p.m.)

Week 4: Bills (10/4, 4:25 p.m.)

Week 5: @ Chiefs (10/11, 1 p.m.)

Week 6: BYE

Week 7: Buccaneers (10/25, 8:20 p.m.)

Week 8: @ Browns (11/1, 1 p.m.)

Week 9: @ Chargers (11/8, 4:05 p.m.)

Week 10: Broncos (11/15, 4:05 p.m.)

Week 11: Chiefs (11/22, 8:20 p.m.)

Week 12: @ Falcons (11/29, 1 p.m.)

Week 13: @ Jets (12/6, 1 p.m.)

Week 14: Colts (12/13, 4:05 p.m.)

Week 15: Chargers (12/17, 8:20 p.m.)

Week 16: Dolphins (12/27, TBD)

Week 17: @ Broncos (1/3, 4:25 p.m.)

ODDS

To win the Super Bowl: +6600

Odds courtesy of Vegas Insider.