Las Vegas Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels returns to Ohio for Pro Football Hall of Fame Game

Las Vegas Raiders new head coach Josh McDaniels is heading back to familiar territory for the teams annual Pro Football Hall of Fame Game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

The game will be played in Canton, Ohio at the Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium, where McDaniels played in high school as the quarterback for the Canton McKinley Bulldogs.

While McDaniels was in high school, he was coached by his father, Thom McDaniels. According to the Raiders’ team website, Thom McDaniels has won the most games in the school’s history. The roles have been slightly reversed now, and the father will be able to watch his son coach at the high school field, just like he did all those years ago.

“It’ll be really an experience. Surreal is probably a good word for it,” Josh McDaniels said. “Thinking that he was coaching me and correcting me and calling plays for me many, many years ago…My family has spent a lot of nights there over many, many years, so it’s a special place for us.”

Along with playing in the preseason game, McDaniels said he’s excited to bring the team to the Hall of Fame museum, which a lot of the team hasn’t gotten the chance to visit yet.

“I’ve been through it, I can’t tell you how many times, and each time I go through it, I see something different or new or they’ve added to it,” McDaniels said per the Raiders’ website. “There’s such an element of history and tradition.”

The news was announced that the Raiders hired McDaniels as the Raiders head coach back in January. McDaniels previously served as the offensive coordinator for the New England Patriots.