Las Vegas chapel offering free weddings to couples named Taylor and Travis on Super Bowl Sunday

A Las Vegas chapel is offering free weddings to couples named Taylor and Travis who are looking to tie the knot on Super Bowl Sunday, a nod to singer Taylor Swift and her boyfriend, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, who will be playing in the big game.

Kelce’s Chiefs are preparing to take the field against the San Francisco 49ers for Super Bowl LVIII, a rematch of Super Bowl LIV when the Chiefs won four years ago by a score of 31 to 20.

Chapel of the Flowers announced free weddings for couples named Taylor and Travis on Super Bowl Sunday.

“For those not eligible for a Super Bowl ring, how about a game-day wedding with some Las Vegas Bling? If your name is Taylor and you’d like to get married to your partner Travis after the big game, this is your chance to score a free Vegas wedding!” The chapel’s CEO Donne Kerestic said in a press release, according to PEOPLE.

Kerestic also said one lucky couple whose names are not Taylor and Travis could win a free wedding.

“Perhaps your name isn’t Travis or Taylor, but you’d still really love to get married in the wedding capital of the world?” Kerestic asked.

“We’re an equal-opportunity chapel and we’d love to assist you, too! Upload a photo of you and your partner kissing beneath the Married in Las Vegas sign, and tag @littlechapel on Instagram! We’ll provide one lucky couple with a free wedding ceremony, and a professional wedding planner will contact you to assist with the details of making your dream wedding a reality,” he continued.

Kerestic said the deadline for couples not named Taylor and Travis to apply for a free wedding will be Valentine’s Day.

“We realize you might not have time to take pictures right after the big game, so let’s push the deadline for submissions back to Valentine’s Day!” he said. “This should allow everyone to participate… even if your name isn’t Travis or Taylor and you like to spend some time planning your perfect Vegas Wedding!”

This comes as Swift makes her way to Las Vegas for the Super Bowl after performing in Tokyo, Japan, less than 24 hours before kickoff. There were initial concerns about whether she would be able to make it to the game on time, but she landed in the U.S. on Saturday and appeared poised to watch Kelce play at Allegiant Stadium.

Speaking to reporters last week ahead of the big game, Kelce discussed what the experience has been like receiving the extra media attention that comes with dating the 14-time Grammy-winning pop star.

“You asked me how it is. And to be honest, I’m learning throughout this all,” he explained. “I’m just kind of on the plane ride, just cruising [and] trying to figure this thing out on the run.”