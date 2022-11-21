Larsa Pippen, Marcus Jordan heckled at Chargers game: ‘Cold as a mother—-er’

Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan were seen at SoFi Stadium on Sunday night as the Los Angeles Chargers and Kansas City Chiefs played their Week 11 matchup.

Pippen and Jordan have sparked dating rumors over the last several weeks, and as they become more in the public eye, they’ll also attract hecklers given who they are. Pippen was the wife of Chicago Bulls legend Scottie Pippen while Jordan is the son of arguably the greatest basketball player of all time in Michael Jordan. Both Scottie and Michael were teammates but have since had a falling out.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan were seated next to each other at SoFi Stadium when a fan came down the aisle and heckled them.

“Hey Larsa! That’s what you’re doing? You’re with the boy, Mike’s son? You a cold mother—-er ain’t you? You cold as a mother—-er, homie.”

The two have been spotted in several sports around Miami in the last week – most recently being on the beach soaking up the last few days of the warm November sun.

The two were spotted late last month leaving a Hollywood Halloween party together. According to Page Six, Pippen was spotted “grinding” on Jordan during the Rolling Loud hip-hop festival. Pippen told People at BravoCon the two were just friends.

ISIAH THOMAS REIGNITES BEEF WITH MICHAEL JORDAN OVER ‘THE LAST DANCE’ PORTRAYAL

“We’re friends,” she said. “We’ve been friends for a few years, and that’s really what it is. We’re friends.”

Page Six reported the dating rumors started to fly in September at a Miami eatery when they appeared to be on a double date.

Larsa, 48, and Scottie Pippen were married from 1997 to December 2021. Larsa Pippen has since been linked to rapper Future and Utah Jazz guard Malik Beasley. Larsa and Scottie have four kids together.

Marcus Jordan, 31, played college basketball at UCF from 2009 to 2012 and was named second-team All-Conference USA in 2011.

Scottie Pippen and Michael Jordan have had a beef over the last few years, and it only took off with the airing of “The Last Dance” documentary in 2020. Their former teammate, Charles Oakley, said in January the two are no longer on speaking terms.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Scottie Pippen released a tell-all in November 2021, “Unguarded,” and criticized Jordan’s leadership.